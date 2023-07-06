OTTUMWA — Main Street Ottumwa will host an eclectic gathering of artists, crafters, and makers in a one-day event that will have a fun, carnival feel with family-friendly activities, busking street musicians, and artists of all types that is free to attend and open to the public.
The event, a "Bizarre Bazaar," will take place at the 200 block of East Main Street July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Are you a talented maker, artist, or artisan looking for an exciting opportunity to showcase your unique creations? Main Street Ottumwa invites you to be a part of their upcoming Bizarre Bazaar, a vibrant and diverse gathering of creators like you. This event is designed to celebrate creativity, innovation and the sheer joy of handmade products.
Sign up at mainstreetottumwa.com/bizarre-bazaar-sign-up.
For more information, contact Main Street Ottumwa Executive Director Fred Zesiger at (641) 814-5225 or visit Main Street Ottumwa's website at mainstreetottumwa.com/events.
