BLAKESBURG — Blakesburg is ready to celebrate an Old Time Fall Harvest with its annual Corn Carnival next weekend.
The festival opens Friday with entries to the baking, canning and garden show at the Blakesburg Elementary gym from 3-6 p.m. Coins in the Corn begins at 3:3 p.m. in the park, and carnival rides open at 4 p.m. Food will be available at 5 p.m. with dinner by the Corn Carnival Committee from 5-6 p.m. for a freewill donation, and food will be served by the Ottumwa Saddle Club from 5-8 p.m. A cake walk will run from 5-6 p.m., and DJ Bill Allen will perform from 5-8 p.m. At 6 p.m., the Kiddie Parade begins with the lineup at Al’s Auto. A pie auction, a fundraiser for the Corn Carnival, will be held at 7 p.m. by the bandstand in the park at 7 p.m. with a raffle drawing at 8 p.m. closing out the day.
Saturday has a full slate of events. It starts with the Boots & Blue jeans 4-H Club serving food in the Blakesburg Community Building starting at 6:30 a.m. and continuing all day. The Todd Harter Memorial Car Show will be taking registrations from 8-11 a.m. and 12-12:30 p.m.; the awards and cash drawing for the show will be held at 3 p.m. The vendor fair, baking, canning and garden show runs from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Blakesburg Elementary gym, and food will be served in the park by the Ottumwa Saddle Club from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. The parade begins at 11 a.m. with the beer garden opening at the same time. The Dan Sandifer Tractor Show, in association with the Poppin’ Johnnies of Southeast Iowa, begins at noon with registration running until 2:30 p.m.; awards will be at 3:30 p.m. Kids games and carnival rides begin at 12:30 p.m., and face paintig is available from 12:30-2 p.m. The kiddie tractor pull registration begins at 1:30 p.m. in the park with the event at 2 p.m. Mutton busting registration begins at 3 p.m. in the Water Tower Park with the event at 3:30 p.m. The corn hole tournament kicks off at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m., The Boys will take the stage in the park, and a cake walk runs from 5-6 p.m. Then, a raffle drawing closes out the day at 8 p.m.
The Corn Carnival closes out Sunday with a truck and tractor pull weigh-in beginning at 7 a.m. The drivers’ meeting is set for 7:30 a.m. with pulling beginning at 8 a.m. Trucks are set to begin at 1 p.m. The vendor fair runs in the Blakesburg Elementary gym from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.