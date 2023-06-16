BLAKESBURG — The Blakesburg Public Library kicked off its summer reading program “Find Your Voice” this week at the library. Every day, special events will be held in conjunction with the program, which is designed to help stop the summer slide students often experience when they take three months away from school.
“Studies show that kids who participate in summer reading programs or read at least six books through the summer fare better in both math and reading when they return to classes in the fall,” library director Cheryl Talbert said.
By reading books, participating in as many or as few summer reading program activities or events as individuals want, they can earn incentives and prizes for each book or each minute they read.
“Some of our prizes include Blank Park Zoo passes and I-Cubs Library Day general admission passes,” Talbert said. “We will have other age-appropriate prizes, as the program is for adults in addition to children and teens” she added.
A calendar of events is available at the library, and will be posted on the library’s website, blakesburg.lib.ia.us. A summer reading registration form is available at the library or at blakesburg.lib.ia.us/services/programs.
