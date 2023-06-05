BLAKESBURG — The Blakesburg Historical Preservation Society will have holding its annual rummage sale Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Blakesburg Elementary School, located at 407 S. Wilson St.
The sale offers a variety of gently used furniture, household items, glassware, kitchen utensils, yard/garden equipment, collectibles, toys, seasonal decorations and much more. All proceeds will go for museum maintenance.
Also, the Friends of the Blakesburg Public Library (FOBPL) book sale is in the library across the hall from the cafeteria. Shoppers will find numerous library items plus hundreds of gently used books, many in large print, that include mysteries, fiction, adventure, romance and western. Numerous popular authors are represented. Proceeds will go towards funding phase two of the new library.
For more information, contact Helen Hannan at (641) 777-9541.
