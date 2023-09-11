OTTUMWA — Bridge View Center continues its Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront series Friday with Tom Blew performing from 5-8 p.m.
The free event will be held on the outdoor plaza behind Bridge View Center, overlooking the Des Moines River and downtown Ottumwa, with weather permitting. If inclement weather is expected, the event will be held just inside the theater lobby.
Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront gives Bridge View Center the opportunity to focus on the local arts communities and share the talents of local musicians with audiences they may not otherwise reach.
Food and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase and a different signature drink will be offered for each event. Coolers and outside and beverages are not permitted.
Looking ahead, Acoustic Fridays on the Riverfront returns Oct. 20 with live music from Paige Clouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.