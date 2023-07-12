OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa is extending the deadline for the Blocks to Neighborhoods grant program until July 26.
The Blocks to Neighborhoods program will reimburse property owners up to $2,500 for exterior property upgrades. In addition, the program hopes to strengthen neighborhoods by bringing at least three neighbors together to complete the improvement projects.
Applications will be reviewed through a competitive grant process, with weight given to the location of properties, number of neighbors participating, and overall impact of exterior upgrades. If selected, residents will receive a 2-to-1 reimbursement for approved exterior upgrades to their property. Reimbursement will be provided to property owners after completing their project.
