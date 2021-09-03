DES MOINES — LifeServe Blood Center is implementing a new way recipients can directly thank their blood donor.
The Thank the Donor program is currently being rolled out in hospitals across Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota and will soon be live at every hospital LifeServe serves. It allows blood recipients to anonymously send a thank you message, photo or video to the donor of the blood they receive through a transfusion. A patient, loved one or first responder simply needs to scan a barcode on the blood bag to send a thank-you message.