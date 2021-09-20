DES MOINES — The LifeServe Blood Center is in need of donors as its blood supply is at a critically low level.
Numerous massive blood transfusions have taken place in Des Moines metro hospitals this week, severely depleting the community blood supply. Additionally, the resurgence of COVID has impacted the mobile blood collection calendar as few blood drives and lower donor turnout has also impacted the supply level.
To ensure safety of donors and blood center staff, appointments are needed for donating to ensure social distancing; unvaccinated or partially vaccinated donors are encouraged to wear a mask during their appointment; and those donating at mobile drives are asked to follow the hosting locations mask requirements.
To make an appointment, visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903.