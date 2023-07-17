DES MOINES — The State Historical Society of Iowa has awarded nearly $600,000 in grants to preserve Iowa’s historical collections and country schools, invest in communities through historic preservation, and promote Iowa history.
The grants support 26 projects in 24 Iowa communities, including Bloomfield and Keosauqua. Funding comes from the State Historical Society’s Country School Grant Program and the Historical Resource Development Program, funded through the Resource Enhancement and Protection (REAP) program.
“Today’s grant recipients have a strong connection to the history of our state and we’re delighted to partner with them to preserve our past,” said Susan Kloewer, State Historical Society of Iowa administrator. “Their passion and commitment to Iowa history will inspire the next generation of Iowans to make sure our state’s legacy lives on. Congratulations to this year’s grant recipients.”
The Country School Grant program helps to preserve or maintain Iowa's one- or two-room country schools or to provide historical interpretation or educational activities related to the school. The Historical Resource Development Program grants help preserve, conserve, interpret, enhance and educate the public about historic preservation, museum collections and documentary collections.
Following is the list of grant recipients in the Courier's coverage area
Bloomfield: John and Raquel Bohi, exterior repairs to the Weaver House, $50,000. This project entails much-needed repairs to the Weaver House's sandstone foundation and masonry. Work will include repair and replacement of sandstone as well as tuckpointing the foundation and brick walls.
Keosauqua: Van Buren County Conservation, Odd Fellows Hall Rehabilitation, $41,035. This project will preserve the historic Odd Fellows Hall building to ensure its continued use as a historic site, museum and economic catalyst. Funding will be used to replace failing support structures, install an exterior interpretative sign and positively impact the Bentonsport Historic District.
