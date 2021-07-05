EDDYVILLE — Harlie Boyer, and Eddyville native, has been selected as a recipient of the Iowa Veterinary Medical Association Foundation Sports and Field Day Community Engagement Scholarship in the amount of $1,500.
She is set to begin her senior year of veterinary school at Iowa State University in the fall. After graduating with her doctorate in veterinary medicine, she plans to practice mixed animal and production animal veterinary medicine with an emphasis on reproduction.
She is the daughter of Todd and Jonita Boyer.