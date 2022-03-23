Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Thursday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Toastmasters 663, 6 p.m.. Meeting location at the Ottumwa YMCA, 611 N. Hancock. To join remotely by Zoom, call 641-937-5383 and leave your email address. Open to the public for those 18 and older.
Friday
Ottumwa
The 17th Annual Diversity Conference from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (registration opens at 8 a.m.) at St. John Auditorium at Indian Hills Community College. For more information contact Jessica Chickering, Director, Educational Opportunity Center & Student Support Services, by phone at 641-683-5133 or email at Jessica.Chickering@indianhills.edu.
The Evans Middle School Drama Department and OHS Culinary Department combine to put on the dinner theater show “Cafe Murder” at Career Campus, 331 E. Main St. There is a Friday evening dinner show with doors opening at 6 p.m. For more information contact Pam De Boer at pam.deboer@ottumwaschools.com.
Area
Centerville
Join the Material Girlz for their 13th annual Honey of a Quilt Show March 25 and March 26 at Faith United Methodist Church in Centerville, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Trout Fishing Derby is held at the Greater Ottumwa Park from 8 a.m.-Noon. Prizes will be awarded for the first 15 fish caught. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be stocking 2,000 rainbow trout in the pond at the east side of Wapello street by the orange and blue playground equipment between March 23-25. All Iowa fishing regulations apply at the pond. There is a bag limit of 5 trout per day; the possession limit is 10.
The Evans Middle School Drama Department and OHS Culinary Department combine to put on the dinner theater show “Cafe Murder” a Career Campus, 331 E. Main St. Three shows will be offered — 10:30 a.m. (light snack), 2:30 p.m. (light snack) and 6 p.m. For more information contact Pam De Boer at pam.deboer@ottumwaschools.com.
Area
Centerville
Join the Material Girlz for their 13th annual Honey of a Quilt Show March 25 and March 26 at Faith United Methodist Church in Centerville, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Centerville Young Professionals group hosts Movie Trivia Night from 7-9:30 p.m. at The Majestic Theater. Teams can be made up of 6-8 players. The entry fee includes one drink. Money raised is for annual scholarships and projects. Tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.
Fairfield
Velocity Irish Dance will be performing 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center. The troupe is fast-paced, Irish dance and is the next generation in Irish tap. Tickets are available at www.fairfieldacc.com, or by calling the ticket office at (641) 472-2787.
Moulton
Rathbun Lake Area Pheasants Forever Chapter hosts their annual banquet at Valley View Center. Social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., and auction at 8 p.m.