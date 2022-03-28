Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. See more area events listings online at www.ottumwacourier.com/events.
Thursday
Ottumwa
North Side Business Bounce. Get to know the North Side Business District. Obtain your passport at South Ottumwa Savings Bank at 2525 N. Court St., then “bounce” around to other businesses and get a stamp on your passport.