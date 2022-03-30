Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Thursday
Ottumwa
North Side Business Bounce. Get to know the North Side Business District. Obtain your passport at South Ottumwa Savings Bank at 2525 N. Court St., then “bounce” around to other businesses and get a stamp on your passport.
Friday
Ottumwa
The 75th Annual All City Music Festival sponsored by the Ottumwa Community School District will be held at the Bridge View Center starting at 7 p.m. Featured performers are the fourth grade recorder students along with the 5-8th grade students involved in orchestra and band.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Easter Eggstavaganza Craft Vendor Event will feature over 50 unique vendors at Bridge View Center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Get your picture taken with Thumper the Easter Bunny, and find treats and surprises for the kids.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Divas Who Dish at the Bridge View Center. Tasting from 6-7:30 p.m., Heads or Tails game at 7:15 p.m., auction at 7:30 p.m., wine pull at 8 p.m., Diva Awards at 8:15 p.m., Blue Line winners announced at 8:30 p.m.
Area
Agency
The Olive Branch Lodge No. 21 is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser for free-will donations from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Agency Community Center. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy with milk, orange juice or coffee. Portions of the proceeds will help location organizations.
Blakesburg
Friends of Blakesburg Public Library presents The Crystal Blue Band from 7-9:30 p.m. at Blakesburg Elementary Gym for an evening of listening and dancing and dancing pleasure to country and soft rock classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Free will donation. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concession stand open with snacks available including hot dogs, chips, beverages and assorted homemade goodies. The event is a fundraiser for continuing renovation of the new public library building.
Eldon
The Old Time Acoustic Music Jam Session at Rock Island Park, across from Depot, starting at noon the first Saturday of the month, April through October. Bring your acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, etc. No amps or microphones. Bring a lawn chair, and come and listen.