Thursday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Toastmasters 663, 6 p.m. Meeting location at the Ottumwa YMCA, 611 N. Hancock. To join remotely by Zoom, call 641-937-5383 and leave your email address. Open to the public for those 18 and older.
Bible Baptist Church will be having a Ladies Meeting on Thursday, April 14 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 944 W Williams Street.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 14 at 7 p.m.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter, will meet at 10:30 a.m. on April 14 at Café Country Kitchen.
Area
Centerville
The Alliant Energy Mobile Food Bank offers free food each month. Stop by the Alliant Energy location on North 18th Street from 4-6 p.m.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Ecumenical Lords Cupboard will be holding a food drive at South Hy-Vee on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ottumwa.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 15 at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ecumenical Lords Cupboard will be holding a food drive at South Hy-Vee on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ottumwa.
Daughters of the America Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Café Country Kitchen.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 16 at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m.
Area
Eldon
Visit the American Gothic House Center, 300 American Gothic St., Eldon, for the Easter Egg Roll from 2-4 p.m.
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
The monthly Craft and Vendor Show takes place at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.