Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ecumenical Lords Cupboard will be holding a food drive at South Hy-Vee on Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. in Ottumwa.
Daughters of the America Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter, will meet at 10:30 a.m. at Café Country Kitchen.
The Ottumwa High School Drama Department will present Legally Blonde, The Musical at OHS April 16 at 7 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m.
Area
Eldon
Visit the American Gothic House Center, 300 American Gothic St., Eldon, for the Easter Egg Roll from 2-4 p.m.
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
The monthly Craft and Vendor Show takes place at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday
Ottumwa
The Bible Baptist Church will host an Easter celebration for the entire community. Easter breakfast will begin at 9:30 a.m., followed by one main service at 10:30 a.m. with an encouraging message from the church’s pastor. All children are also welcome to an Easter Egg Hunt right after the morning service. The church is located at 944 W Williams next to American Little League in Ottumwa. For more information, call 641-455-9063.
Monday
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Soles for Souls free shoe pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St. For more information, call 641-682-9609. Note: mask required.
Indian Hills Creative Writing & Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. at The Hill’s Cafe, 525 Grandview Avenue (by the library). Order a hot beverage and enjoy area poets and writers.