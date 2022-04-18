Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
Soles for Souls free shoe pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St. For more information, call 641-682-9609. Note: mask required.
Indian Hills Creative Writing & Poetry Reading at 7 p.m. at The Hill’s Cafe, 525 Grandview Avenue (by the library). Order a hot beverage and enjoy area poets and writers.
Thursday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Civil War Round Table will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a "Round Table Retrospective," featuring slides and a panel discussion on the origin, history, and activities of the Round Table since its inception in April 1992. The panel will include original members John Vandello, Lee Wymore, and Dale and Patricia Essick and will be moderated by Rich Gaumer. Members of the Round Table, both current and past, as well as the public are invited to walk with us through 30 years of programs, field trips, and celebrations honoring local Civil War heroes. Dinner is at 6 p.m., meeting and program at 6:45 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa.