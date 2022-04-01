Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Easter Eggstavaganza Craft Vendor Event will feature over 50 unique vendors at Bridge View Center from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Get your picture taken with Thumper the Easter Bunny, and find treats and surprises for the kids.
The Ottumwa Christian School invites children in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, and their families, to their Easter egg hunt at Ottumwa Christian School, 438 Mckinley Avenue. The hunt begins at 10 a.m.
The Ottumwa Symphony Orchestra presents Divas Who Dish at the Bridge View Center. Tasting from 6-7:30 p.m., Heads or Tails game at 7:15 p.m., auction at 7:30 p.m., wine pull at 8 p.m., Diva Awards at 8:15 p.m., Blue Line winners announced at 8:30 p.m.
Area
Agency
The Olive Branch Lodge No. 21 is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser for free-will donations from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at the Agency Community Center. Serving pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits, and sausage gravy with milk, orange juice or coffee. Portions of the proceeds will help location organizations.
Blakesburg
Friends of Blakesburg Public Library presents The Crystal Blue Band from 7-9:30 p.m. at Blakesburg Elementary Gym for an evening of listening and dancing and dancing pleasure to country and soft rock classics from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Free will donation. Doors open at 6 p.m. Concession stand open with snacks available including hot dogs, chips, beverages and assorted homemade goodies. The event is a fundraiser for continuing renovation of the new public library building.
Bonaparte
The Bonaparte Music Bonanza is a fun-filled, family-friendly event of musical entertainment and comedy. Featuring many local entertainers from the tri-state area. Held at the former elementary school building, 602 S. 8th St., Bonaparte. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. A soup supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria prior to the show. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Bonaparte Community Improvement Association.
Eldon
The Old Time Acoustic Music Jam Session at Rock Island Park, across from Depot, starting at noon the first Saturday of the month, April through October. Bring your acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, etc. No amps or microphones. Bring a lawn chair, and come and listen.
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
Monday
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Schools Welcome Center hosts a Parent Cafe from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Register at https://forms.gle/hjRAcrHFUbrwsuwdA. Parent Cafes are an opportunity to share information and ideas to help us take care of ourselves, raise strong children and build resilience within our families. At Parent Café you will make new friends, make your voice heard, explore your family's strengths and challenges and be entered to win a door prize.
Soles for Souls free shoe pantry, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 944 W. Williams St. For more information, call 641-682-9609.