Thursday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Civil War Round Table will be celebrating its 30th anniversary with a "Round Table Retrospective," featuring slides and a panel discussion on the origin, history, and activities of the Round Table since its inception in April 1992. The panel will include original members John Vandello, Lee Wymore, and Dale and Patricia Essick and will be moderated by Rich Gaumer. Members of the Round Table, both current and past, as well as the public are invited to walk with us through 30 years of programs, field trips, and celebrations honoring local Civil War heroes. Dinner is at 6 p.m., meeting and program at 6:45 p.m. at Hotel Ottumwa.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Civic Music Association presents Max Wellman/Sinatra at Bridge View Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is charged at the door, or free entry with a season ticket.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Community Market outdoor market is open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the St. Paul Luterhan Church, 1524 N. Court St., Ottumwa. The market is open every second and fourth Saturday from April 23 to October 22, rain or shine. Featuring jewelry, baked goods, food vendors, recycled treasures, arts and crafts, live music, garden-fresh produce, and more.
The Iowa Heart Center Foundation hosts the “Ottumwa Has Heart 5K,” at 9 a.m., starting at the Quincy Place Mall parking lot.
Country music legend and Grand Ole Opry performer John Conlee performs at the Bridge View Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $46-$75 and are available at the center’s ticket office, or online at www.bridgeviewcenter.com.
Area
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
The Jefferson County Health Center hosts a Health and Wellness Fair from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Event is free for all ages. The first 500 attendees will receive a complimentary tote bag and water bottle. Enter to win door prizes, including a FitBit Charge 5, visit educational booths from JCHC departments, and more.
The first Walk of Nohema at Chautauqua Park from 10 a.m.-Noon. Bring friends and family to walk, run, or ride a bike through Chautauqua Park. A silent auction held at the park will conclude at 11:45 a.m., with proceeds going towards creating a scholarship in Nohema Graber's name. This community gathering and fundraiser was created by the Fairfield High School Student Council.