Tuesday
Ottumwa
The Reminisce Society hosts Jennifer Sterling and Humanities Iowa Present: 6-on-6 Girl’s Basketball in Iowa: Traditions, Transitions, and Legacies at the K.C. Hall and virtually via Zoom at 10 a.m. If you would like to have your name added to the Zoom meeting or if you have any further questions contact Sonja Ferrell at 641-682-7563 extension 202 or by email at sferrell@ottumwapubliclibrary.org.
Thursday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Toastmasters 663, 6 p.m.. Meeting location at the Ottumwa YMCA, 611 N. Hancock. To join remotely by Zoom, call 641-937-5383 and leave your email address. Open to the public for those 18 and older.
AARP Luncheon at Pizza Ranch. Doors open at 11 a.m. and you are welcome anytime after that to eat. Business meeting to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Area
Fairfield
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Annual Awards Banquet from 5-9 p.m. at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.