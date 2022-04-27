Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Thursday
Ottumwa
Ottumwa Toastmasters 663, 6 p.m.. Meeting location at the Ottumwa YMCA, 611 N. Hancock. To join remotely by Zoom, call 641-937-5383 and leave your email address. Open to the public for those 18 and older.
AARP Luncheon at Pizza Ranch. Doors open at 11 a.m. and you are welcome anytime after that to eat. Business meeting to follow at approximately 12:30 p.m.
Area
Fairfield
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 2022 Annual Awards Banquet from 5-9 p.m. at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center.
Saturday
Ottumwa
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter Meeting and Workshop at 11 a.m. April 30 at The Vine, 1207 N. Jefferson, Ottumwa
Area
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a legislative forum from the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 7:30-9 a.m. The forum provides residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers.