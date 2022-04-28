Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Send information to Calendar, Newsroom, Ottumwa Courier, 213 E. Second St., Ottumwa 52501 or send email to newsclerk@ottumwacourier.com. See more area events listings online at www.ottumwacourier.com/events.
Saturday
Ottumwa
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter Meeting and Workshop at 11 a.m. April 30 at The Vine, 1207 N. Jefferson, Ottumwa
Area
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.
The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a legislative forum from the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 7:30-9 a.m. The forum provides residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers.
Monday
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.