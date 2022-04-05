Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Wednesday, 04/06
Area
Centerville
The monthly Kaffee Klatch heads to Drake Public Library, beginning at 10 a.m. Guests should use the lower level entrance on the south side of the building and use either the stairs or the elevator to get to the top floor.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse presents Dorothy in Wonderland at Bridge View Center at 7 p.m.
Area
Centerville
The Centerville Concert Association presents “Classic Nashville Roadshow” at Simon Estes Auditorium, beginning at 7:30 p.m. See https://www.facebook.com/centervilleconcertassociation for details.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse presents Dorothy in Wonderland at Bridge View Center at 7 p.m.
Hairball returns to Bridge View Center at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at Bridge View Center website and box office.
Area
Fairfield
The Indoor Fairfield Farmers Market takes place at Fairfield Arts and Convention Center, 200 S. Main St., from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every Saturday through end of April.