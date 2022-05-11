Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Thursday
Ottumwa
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter Meeting, 10:30 a.m. on May 12 at Café Country Kitchen in Ottumwa.
The Ottumwa Civic Music Association presents Crocodile Rockn’ Jim Witter at Bridge View Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at the door. Admission free with season ticket and for students.
Area
Centerville
The Alliant Energy Mobile Food Bank offers free food for those in need from 4-6 p.m. at the North 18th Street Alliant Energy location.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Pages for Pennies book sale takes place at the Bridge View Center from noon-8 p.m. Everything is priced to sell, and the public will find great deals on used books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, board games, puzzles and sheet music.
The Indian Hills Jazz Band hosts a concert at the St. John Auditorum, starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of jazz, ballroom, swing, and pop-rock tunes by the Indian Hills Jazz Band. Free Admission.
Area
Centerville
The Centerville Farmers Market on the Square takes place from 4-6 p.m. on the northeast corner of the Appanoose County Courthouse Lawn.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Community Market takes place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St., Ottumwa.
The Iowa Motion Picture Association hosts its 30th Annual Awards Gala at the Bridge Center, starting at 10 a.m. A screening of select nominated films is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. From 3-5 p.m. there will be a meet and greet with keynote speaker Anup Kulkarni, Cinematographer, colorist and VFX Artist.
Bark In the Park, a fundraiser for the Heartland Humane Society, will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park. Events such as herding demonstrations and an agility course will be available. Police dogs will be on hand and there will be a talent show. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs, and their family.
Sunday
Ottumwa
The Indian Hills Spring Pops Concert will provide an afternoon of popular and Broadway music by the IHCC Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, and soloists. Free admission. Concert begins at 3:30 p.m. at St. John Auditorium.
Area
Centerville
The Centerville Concert Association presents Crocodile Rockin’, an Elton John Tribute, at the Simon Estes Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are the door or free entry with season pass.