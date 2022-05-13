Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday
Ottumwa
The Ottumwa Community Market takes place from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St., Ottumwa.
The Iowa Motion Picture Association hosts its 30th Annual Awards Gala at the Bridge Center, starting at 10 a.m. A screening of select nominated films is free and open to the public from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. From 3-5 p.m. there will be a meet and greet with keynote speaker Anup Kulkarni, Cinematographer, colorist and VFX Artist.
Bark In the Park, a fundraiser for the Heartland Humane Society, will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Jimmy Jones Shelter in Greater Ottumwa Park. Events such as herding demonstrations and an agility course will be available. Police dogs will be on hand and there will be a talent show. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs, and their family.
Sunday
Ottumwa
The Indian Hills Spring Pops Concert will provide an afternoon of popular and Broadway music by the IHCC Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, and soloists. Free admission. Concert begins at 3:30 p.m. at St. John Auditorium.
Area
Centerville
The Centerville Concert Association presents Crocodile Rockin’, an Elton John Tribute, at the Simon Estes Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are the door or free entry with season pass.
Monday
Ottumwa
A grief support group will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 4th and Marion Street. GriefShare is a network of 15,000-plus churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
The Indian Hills Music Recital showcases classical and popular music selections by Indian Hills students from the voice and instrumental studios of Dr. Janene Sheldon, Dr. Christine Bergan, and Tom Shadonix. Free admission. Recital begins at 7 p.m. at St. John Auditorium.
Soles for Souls Free Shoe Ministry from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church.