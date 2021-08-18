DES MOINES — Several area students were honored by Iowa Secretary ofAgriculture Mike Naig at the Iowa State Fair this week.
Naig recognized 24 Iowa student artists for work featured in the 2020 and 2021 Choose Iowa Coloring Calendars.
Area winners for the 2020 calendar include Brynlee Carney of Centerville, Natalie Hughes of Ottumwa, Taylor Rodeffer of Ottumwa, and Gavin Sieren of Keota. Area winners for the 2021 calendar include Taya Belloma of Centerville, Summit Halvorsen of Centerville and Makenna Oliver of Centerville.
The 2021 calendar is available to fairgoers at the Choose Iowa booth in the Agriculure Building and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship booth in the Varied Industries Building.