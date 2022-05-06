Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Saturday
Area
Eldon
The Old Time Acoustic Music Jam Session at Rock Island Park, across from Depot, starting at noon the first Saturday of the month, April through October. Bring your acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, etc. No amps or microphones. Bring a lawn chair, and come and listen.
Sunday
Ottumwa
The Bridge View Center hosts its annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The brunch will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu including a carving station featuring Prime Rib and Glazed Pit Ham, Shrimp, freshly made-to-order Omelets, and a delightful assorted dessert buffet. Reservations are required for priority seating. Seating may be limited and wait times may vary if you do not have a reservation. Accommodations for parties up to 20-plus can be made. For reservations, call 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Reservations are accepted through Friday, May 6.
Monday
Ottumwa
A grief support group will be held from 2-3:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 4th and Marion Street. GriefShare is a network of 15,000-plus churches worldwide equipped to offer grief support groups. The program is nondenominational and features biblical concepts for healing from your grief.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
The annual Tea for members of the Ottumwa Women's Club will be held at the Hotel Ottumwa beginning at noon. There will be a remembrance for deceased members. For reservations call Ila Foxx at 641-684-6045.