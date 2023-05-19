Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Monday, May 22
Ottumwa
TOPS 1281, 5 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1524 N. Court St.
Toastmasters meeting, 6-7 p.m. at Ottumwa YMCA. Open to the public. For more information go to www.toastmasters.org. For the Zoom meeting invitation, call Kevin Kelly at (641) 937-5383.
A weekly in-person Al-Anon meeting takes place from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Ottumwa Regional Health Center conference room D. Please enter the building through Emergency Entrance.
Camel Club AA meetings, 410 W. Keota St., 8 p.m. — Just Because We Can and Grupo Nueva Vida
