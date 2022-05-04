Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Friday
Ottumwa
The Annual Heartland Humane Society Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 4th and Marion. All proceeds go to helping the shelter animals.
Saturday
Area
Eldon
The Old Time Acoustic Music Jam Session at Rock Island Park, across from Depot, starting at noon the first Saturday of the month, April through October. Bring your acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, etc. No amps or microphones. Bring a lawn chair, and come and listen.
Sunday
Ottumwa
The Bridge View Center hosts its annual Mother’s Day Brunch from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The brunch will feature a full breakfast and lunch menu including a carving station featuring Prime Rib and Glazed Pit Ham, Shrimp, freshly made-to-order Omelets, and a delightful assorted dessert buffet. Reservations are required for priority seating. Seating may be limited and wait times may vary if you do not have a reservation. Accommodations for parties up to 20-plus can be made. For reservations, call 641-684-7000 or email mary@bridgeviewcenter.com. Reservations are accepted through Friday, May 6.