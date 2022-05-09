Groups wanting to be included in the Calendar must submit the item every time the group meets, at least three days in advance of the meeting.
Tuesday
Ottumwa
The annual Tea for members of the Ottumwa Women's Club will be held at the Hotel Ottumwa beginning at noon. There will be a remembrance for deceased members. For reservations call Ila Foxx at 641-684-6045.
Wednesday
Ottumwa
AARP Board Meeting, 9 a.m, Country Kitchen, Ottumwa
AARP Tour Committee Meeting, 9:45 a.m., Country Kitchen, Ottumwa
Thursday
Ottumwa
Daughters of the American Revolution, Elizabeth Ross Chapter Meeting, 10:30 a.m. on May 12 at Café Country Kitchen in Ottumwa.