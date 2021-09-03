ELDON — The Scarlet Pride Marching Band and Cardinal High School Music Boosters are marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by raising funds for area fire departments.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Sept 10, in addition to the varsity football game, donations will be collected to be shared between the music boosters and the volunteer fire departments of Agency, Batavia, Eldon and Wapello County. A firetruck and firefighters from each of the departments will also be onsite.
The band’s 2021 show, “American Evolution,” is a patriotic-themed show that is dedicated to the remembrance of 9/11 and is intended to honor and support local heroes that voluntarily put themselves in harm’s way. The performance includes the carrying of several flags, including veterans carrying ones representing the six branches of the military.