On Friday, May 19, six students from Cardinal Community School District’s Welding Academy participated in Local 33’s Welding Competition in Des Moines.
The Cardinal Welding Academy accommodates students from Cardinal, Van Buren and Fairfield School Districts. They have a strong welding teaching academy as proven by the results below, and have gone to several competitions throughout the year. The Local 33 competition was the academy’s final competition of the school year.
The results for the academy at the Local 33 competition were:
— Boy’s Division: first place, Dylan Beasley; third place, Braden McDonough; fourth place, Dillon Post.
— Girl’s Division: first place, Grace Eakins; second place, Allee Black; sixth place, Haylee Fountain.
Overall, both Cardinals’ Boys and Girls teams won first place. The academy’s welding instructor is Andy Brainard.
