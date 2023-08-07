FAIRFIELD — The Carnegie Museum Foundation will be hosting a Chamber Business After Hours on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
This celebration will be highlighted with memories of the first and second Iowa State Fair and many more activities, including food trucks, games and South Court Street will be closed to traffic for a one-half block directly in front of the museum during the celebration.
The activities will also include “Old Time Crafters” showing woodworker trades, basket weaving, and leather worker and spinner that would have been available during the mid-1850s. Games that will be available to play will include hopscotch, four-square, and a watermelon seed-spitting contest. There may also be a scavenger hunt and trivia.
The food will consist of chili dogs, corn, watermelon, meatballs on a stick, kettle corn and lemonade.
