Representative Zach Nunn announced winners Tuesday for the Iowa 3rd Congressional District Art Competition.
For being the overall winner, Centerville High School student Noelle Craver will have her artwork called "Banana Phone" on display at the Capitol in Washington D.C. Craver's artwork was selected by a panel of three judges.
The top three vote receivers from the public voting option will have their art on display in each of the Iowa 3rd Congressional District offices.
“I am beyond impressed with the sheer level of talent on display in the Iowa Third Congressional District Art Competition. Students showcased diversity of thought, varying perspectives, and a profound creativity with each piece,” Nunn said in a press release. “I want to extend a deep congratulations to our top winner, Noelle, as well as the top three vote getters in the People’s Choice Award.
"Iowa is a special place, and our amazing students are a big reason why.”
