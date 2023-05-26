OTTUMWA — The Ottumwa Community Children’s Playhouse will be holding auditions for Disney’s "The Lion King, Jr." on June 11 from 1-5 p.m at Bridge View Center. Auditions are for any child between the ages of 5 and 15.
Every child that auditions is given a part in the show. Since this is a musical, children will be asked to sing as well are read to the directors. The show requires strong singers in the ensemble. The ensemble is in almost every song and is very important to the show.
Show dates are Aug. 18-20, and rehearsals are held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m. Not everyone will need to be at every rehearsal or be there the entire time depending on your role. This musical is presented by special arrangement with MTI.
OCCP is one of the very few children’s theaters in Iowa, and there is no cost to be involved in a show.
For more information, contact Becky Ingle at (641) 226-1523.
