OTTUMWA — Ready for a show stopping, heart pounding family adventure? The Great Pages Circus has the finest international circus acts and artists for a spectacular show each year, and they are coming to Ottumwa’s Bridge View Center for four shows this weekend.
Show will be Friday at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Bridge View Center ticket office or online at bridgeviewcenter.com. Ticket prices are $23 for adults, $5 for children 2-14, and free for those 2 and under with an adult who pays.
Although their elephants and tigers are now retired, the circus still presents its liberty ponies, horses, and camels. These highlight its fabulous aerial, juggling and clown acts to complete the family experience and whenever possible, Earhart’s Globe of Death appears with adrenaline rushing motorcycle mayhem. The circus experience will last approximately 90 minutes.
Circus souvenirs will be available before, during, and after the show. Novelties and souvenirs are cash only but there will be an ATM available.
