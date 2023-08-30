OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa has announced its closures and schedule adjustments as a result of Labor Day on Monday.
City of Ottumwa departments and offices at City Hall, Ottumwa Cemetery, the Ottumwa Public Library, Ottumwa Water and Hydro, the Ottumwa/Wapello Recycling Center and Landfill will all be closed on Labor Day.
Regular non-commercial curbside trash and recycling will be postponed one day due to the holiday.
Collections normally done on Monday will be picked up Tuesday. City bulky item and yard waste that is normally on Tuesdays will be moved to Sept. 7. This means all bulky item, appliance and yard waste collection for both north and south side routes will be on Thursday.
For bulky item or appliance collection the week of the holiday, please call Bridge City Sanitation at (641) 682-1700 by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. There are no other changes to the city or county trash collection routes.
The City of Ottumwa Building and Code Enforcement department will be open holiday hours the week of Labor Day. The department will be open 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Tuesday, September 5th through Friday, September 8th.
