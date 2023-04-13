OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa was named a 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
Ottumwa achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: maintaining a tree board or department, having a tree care ordinance, dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Ottumwa are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in the program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”
Communities worldwide are facing issues with air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and extreme heat and flooding. Ottumwa is doing its part to address these challenges for residents both now and in the future.
More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.