OTTUMWA — Due to the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, which falls on the first Tuesday of the month, the Ottumwa City Council would like to remind everyone that council meetings in July are scheduled for the second and third Tuesdays — July 11 and July 18 — and not on the first Tuesday that month.
The city will also leave July 25 available if it needs to hold a special meeting. This will also be announced during their upcoming regularly scheduled meeting on June 20.
