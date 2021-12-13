OTTUMWA — The City of Ottumwa will be hosting a farewell reception for outgoing leadership Dec. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at the Bridge View Center. The public is invited to attend and refreshments will be served.
Mayor Tom Lazio and council members Holly Berg, Matt Dalbey and Bob Meyers will all be wrapping up terms, and none sought re-election in the most recent city-school election.
Lazio will be completing eight years as mayor of the city, while Berg will finish her four-year term and Dalbey will be completing two terms on the council. Meyers, who has served 12 years on the council, decided to step down mid-term, effective Dec. 31. Russ Hull was appointed at the last council meeting to take the seat, which will be up for re-election in 2023.
The terms in office for Lazio, Berg and Dalbey will officially end Jan. 3 at noon. Rick Johnson (mayor), Cara Galloway and Doug McAntire will be sworn in to replace them.