Coal mine presentation set for Oct. 28 Oct 20, 2021 4 hrs ago EDDYVILLE — There will be a presentation on the Lost Creek Coal Mine at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Eddyville Historical Museum. The public is invited to the presentation by Tom Jager, and a coffee time will follow. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Coal Mine Tom Jager Coffee Lost Creek Public Eddyville Historical Museum Presentation Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries WILZ, Doris Ogden, Christine MCVEY, Brian JACKSON, Ruth JONES, Lacey Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesOttumwa man narrowly misses Powerball jackpotFort Madison man dies after being found with stab woundSupervisors voice concern over Bonita Avenue projectMcAntire 'sells who I am' in council bidPrep volleyball: Waukee closes out Bulldog seasonCandidates face public for final timeAuditor: Iowa's privatized Medicaid illegally denies careNo. 14 Coastal Carolina eager to shine in national spotlightDeere, union resume negotiations amid strikeGalloway sees city's issues as connected Images Videos Photo Galleries Davis County VB vs EBF Sep 21, 2021 Moravia Fall Festival Sep 18, 2021 Ottumwa Duck Races Sep 18, 2021 Davis County FB vs Centerville Sep 17, 2021