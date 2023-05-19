OTTUMWA — The Wapello County Republican Party will be collecting flags that are no longer suitable to fly Saturday from 8-11 a.m. near the war memorials in Ottumwa Park.
It's the 21st year that the party will dispose of tattered flags, and an opportunity to receive a new flag to fly for Memorial Day.
Those who dispose of a tattered flag will be entered into a drawing for a United States flag or a State of Iowa flag flown over the Iowa Capitol.
