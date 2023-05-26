The Delta Alumni will hold its 127th reunion on Saturday, June 3 at the Delta Town and Country Center (former Delta High School).
Social hour will start at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. The ham and grilled chicken meal will be served by Home Town Cafe of Millersburg. This year’s honored classes are 1963, 1958, 1953 and 1948. All graduates present will be recognized.
The officers hope many graduates and Delta School friends will be able to attend. There has been major remodeling in the dining area. There will be six annuals to be auctioned in memory of Betty Wright Hejda. Reserve tickets by calling June Rice at 641-624-2077 by May 30.
