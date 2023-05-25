DELTA — The Delta alumni will hold their 127th reunion June 3 at the Delta Town and Country Center, or the former Delta High School.
Social hour will start at 3:30 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30. The ham and grilled chicken meal will be served by Home Town Cafe of Millersburg.
This years honored classes are 1963, 1958, 1953 and 1948. All graduates present will be recognized. The officers hope many graduates and Delta school friends will be able to attend. There has been major remodeling in the dining area.
There will be six annuals to be auctioned in memory of Betty Wright Hejda. Alums can reserve tickets by calling June Rice at (641) 624-2077 by May 30.
For more information, contact Dixie Shipley at (641) 660-7848.
