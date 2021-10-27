OTTUMWA — The Dolly Parton Imagination Library at Ottumwa Public Library has gotten a boost with a Bright Ideas Grant from the Legacy Foundation.
The $15,000 grant will be matched by the OPL Foundation with the funds helping to pay for the kickoff event, marketing expenses and covering the cost of postage for 500 children to participate in the program for one year.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library sends a free age-appropriate book each month in the mail to registered children, birth through age 5, who reside in Wapello County. The library and United Way of Wapello County have been working to implement the program, including a kickoff event in Central Park in September.
For information on making a contribution to the DPIL, contact United Way at 641-682-1264 or visit https://www.wapellocouw.org/DPIL. For more information on the DPIL should contact Sonja Ferrell, library director, or visit https://imaginationlibrary.com/us/affiliate/IAWAPELLO/.