The Iowa Department of Transportation is looking at the future of U.S. Highway 63 between Ottumwa and the Missouri border for a corridor study of the highway.

Starting Monday about noon, the DOT will begin asking for feedback from residents on a vision for the highway spanning Wapello and Davis counties, and will use responses of a survey to establish a common foundation for a variety of transportation plans in the future.

Responses to the survey are due by Oct. 3.

For more information regarding the study, contact DOT location engineer Trevor Wolf at trevor.wolf@iowadot.us.

