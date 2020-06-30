University of Iowa graduation
IOWA CITY — Multiple area natives have earned degrees from the University of Iowa after the spring semester. They include: Kelsey Guyette, of Agency; Lee Curran, of Albia; Alexandria Tate, of Batavia; Connor Wilfawn, Paige Stevens, Hayleigh Sharp and Kelly Lynch, of Bloomfield; Alexis Overstreet, Leah Vance, and Christopher Mettenburg, of Bonaparte; Tanner Smith, of Cantril; Thomas Mattly and Jessica Steele, of Centerville; Skyler Lawson, of Cincinnati; Erica Winslow, Jordan Reid, Jonah Marks, Zachary Martin, Chase Murphy, Christina Nedbalek, Jessica Orne, Sarah Swanson and Taryn Mottet, of Fairfield; John Boyer, of Farmington; Emily Jester, of Keosauqua; Sydney Fenter, of Moulton; Nathan Davidson, of Mt. Pleasant; Claire Carlson, Schuyler Bell, Johnny Malicoat, Jackson Hardie, Kaleigh Schreiner, Rachel Zingg, Hope Bitner, Emily Johnson, Ann Larkin, Zach Brechon, Emily Eakins and Paul Fothergill, of Ottumwa; and Jansen Heckenberg, of Stockport.
Pensacola dean’s list
PENSACOLA, Fl. — Kate Goemaat, of Milton, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Pensacola Christian College. A dean’s list honor requires a GPA above 3.0 for the semester.
Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list
LINCOLN, Neb. — Laurel Hilger, of Fairfield, was named the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a chemical engineering major.
Knox College dean’s list
GALESBURG, Ill. — Phoenix Haessler, of Fairfield, has been named to the Knox College dean’s list for the winter term. To be on the dean’s list a student must have a GPA above 3.6 and earn at least 2.5 credits in the term.
University of Utah graduation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Two Fairfield natives graduated from the University of Utah on April 30 in a virtual ceremony. They were Jaya Muehlman, an environmental and sustainable studies, and biology major; and Dassan Verstrepen, a games major.
Worcester Institute dean’s list
WORCHESTER, Mass. — Brandon Persons, of Albia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring term at Worcester Polytechnic Institute.
Simpson College graduation
INDIANOLA — Ssara Lawson, of Bloomfield, graduated from Simpson College with bachelor’s degrees in Spanish and mathematics.