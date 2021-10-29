FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Art Association is gearing up for a busy November.
Mike Carlson, the creator of dozens of to-scale dioramas, will share his work in the main gallery of the Fairfield Arts & C invention Center beginning Friday, Nov. 5, and running through Nov. 12. The artist joined the National Guard after high school, and his creation of dioramas began in the 1980s while his interest in art and war history continued to grow. His work has been inspired by recollections from his father and uncle, who both served in the European Theater during World War II. He feels the 3-D images in the dioramas better depict the horrors of war as well as the heroism and sacrifices made by the armed forces and their families.
His work is in 1/18 and 1/6 scale with much imagination and detail, including hand-painting and deatiling the figures vehicles and structures to make them look as realistic as the photos he has seen and the stories he has read of actual events. Carlson uses acrylic paints, balsa wood, natural foliage, paper-macho and foam insulation. The diorama scenes, more than 50 of them, depict different battles and science from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam Conflict as well as some nonmilitary works.
His exhibit coincides with Veterans Day, and an artist reception will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in conjunction with the First Friday Art Walk.
In addition, the FAA will resume two in-person art classes at the studio in the FACC.
John Preston will hold weekly classes from 1-3:30/4 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Nov. 3. He will alternate teaching watercolor and other opaque mediums with input from class members on those medium selections. Class is limited to eight or nine participants. To contact Preston about the class fee, materials and other information or to register, email him at skwirlmop@gmail.com.
Elaine Duncan will be teaching “Art for Your Sake,” a class for adults, from 2-4 p.m. every other Tuesday starting Nov. 2. The small, intimate class focuses on two-dimensional art produced by each student with emphasis on developing the individual’s creative process. Students will work in pencil, paint, collage, a variety of surfaces and different techniques of application. The class is limited to five students. To register, contact Duncan at e@elaineonline.net.