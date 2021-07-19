FAIRFIELD — Young artists can hone their craft with a week of art camp in Fairfield next month.
The Fairfield Art Association is hosting the camp from 9-11:30 a.m. Aug. 2-6 in the FAA Studio, located in the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center. It is open to children in grades three through six. Campers will look into a different material each day and be instructed by local artists.
This year’s theme is “Look Into Art,” and the class will create an eyeglasses summer art installation to be placed int he Fairfield square. In addition, they will make a Matisse painting using the power of the sun, build a sculpture, learn about paint skins and use them for a mosaic painting or jewelry, blind embossing will be printed with the FAA’s printing press and be used to create an art journal. Pastel Resist is another project for the week, as will making original collage trading cards to exchange.
The week will close out with an exhibit of all the camp’s artwork and artists reception for the campers at 11:30 a.m. Friday the week of camp.
All materials are provided with a class fee of $100, with a reduced fee of $80 for a second child. Space is limited, so early registration is recommended. Registration forms are available at the FAA studio, or you can email suzan1252@aol.com for a form or for more information.