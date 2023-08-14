FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a "Lunch and Learn" with Bob Ferguson to discuss how health employees can lead to more productive teams in the workplace.
The event will be Aug. 22 at noon in the chamber's conference room. Items that will be discussed include nutrition, and lifestyle program to increase the health and wellness of the work place.
Those attending should bring their lunch to the event. To RSVP, email the chamber at info@fairfieldiowa.com.
