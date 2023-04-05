FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to provide Jefferson County residents the opportunity to share their views with state lawmakers during a series of four public forums during the Iowa legislative session.
The third legislative forum of the season will be held on Saturday at the Fairfield Arts and Convention Center from 7:30-9 a.m. Doors open at 7 a.m. The final forum was rescheduled to April 22. Legislators will provide a brief update followed by open Q&A moderated by Chamber Executive Director Mendy McAdams. Coffee and Donuts will be provided to participants. These events are free and open to the public.
Topics this session include:
— Healthcare
— Art and Culture
— Taxes
— Topics covered in opening remarks can be addressed as well
Legislators attending will be:
— Iowa Senate District 44 Representative Adrian Dickey
— Iowa House District 87 Representative Jeff Shipley
— Iowa House District 88 Representative Helena Hayes
For more information, please contact the Chamber at (641) 472-2111 or email Chamber@FairfieldIowa.com.
